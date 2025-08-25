Programmation automne-hiver 2025 des fermetures du pont d’Aquitaine

|Septembre 2025
|Mercredi 10/09 à 21h au Jeudi 11/09 à 6h
|Jeudi 11/09 à 21h au Vendredi 12/09 à 6h
|Samedi 13/09 à 22h au dimanche 14/09 à 18h
|Samedi 20/09 à 22h au dimanche 21/09 à 18h
|Octobre 2025
|Samedi 11/10 à 22h au dimanche 12/10 à 18h
|Samedi 18/10 à 21h au dimanche 19/10 à 18h
|Novembre 2025
|Mercredi 19/11 à 21h au jeudi 20/11 à 6h
|Jeudi 20/11 à 21h au vendredi 21/11 à 6h
|Décembre 2024
|Mercredi 10/12 à 21h au jeudi 11/12 à 6h
|Jeudi 11/12 à 21h au vendredi 12/12 à 6h
Cette programmation est susceptible de modifications liées au programme de travaux et aux intempéries.