Programmation automne-hiver 2025 des fermetures du pont d’Aquitaine

Septembre 2025 Mercredi 10/09 à 21h au Jeudi 11/09 à 6h
Jeudi 11/09 à 21h au Vendredi 12/09 à 6h
Samedi 13/09 à 22h au dimanche 14/09 à 18h
Samedi 20/09 à 22h au dimanche 21/09 à 18h
Octobre 2025 Samedi 11/10 à 22h au dimanche 12/10 à 18h
Samedi 18/10 à 21h au dimanche 19/10 à 18h
Novembre 2025 Mercredi 19/11 à 21h au jeudi 20/11 à 6h
Jeudi 20/11 à 21h au vendredi 21/11 à 6h
Décembre 2024 Mercredi 10/12 à 21h au jeudi 11/12 à 6h
Jeudi 11/12 à 21h au vendredi 12/12 à 6h

Cette programmation est susceptible de modifications liées au programme de travaux et aux intempéries.

