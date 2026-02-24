Programmation 2026 des fermetures du pont d’Aquitaine

Février 2026 Mercredi 25/02 à 21h au jeudi 26/02 à 6h
Jeudi 26/02 à 21h au vendredi 27/02 à 6h
Mars 2026 Mercredi 18/03 à 21h au jeudi 19/03 à 6h
Jeudi 19/03 à 21h au vendredi 20/03 à 6h
Avril 2026 Mercredi 22/04 à 21h au jeudi 23/04 à 6h
Jeudi 23/04 à 21h au vendredi 24/04 à 6h
Samedi 25/04 à 22h au dimanche 26/04 à 18h
Mai 2026 Mercredi 20/05 à 21h au jeudi 21/05 à 6h
Jeudi 21/05 à 21h au vendredi 22/05 à 6h
Juin 2026 Mercredi 24/06 à 21h au jeudi 25/06 à 6h
Jeudi 25/06 à 21h au vendredi 26/06 à 6h
Samedi 27/06 à 22h au dimanche 28/06 à 18h
Juillet 2026 Mardi 21/07 à 21h au mercredi 22/07 à 6h
Mercredi 22/07 à 21h au jeudi 23/07 à 6h
Septembre 2026 Mercredi 16/09 à 21h au jeudi 17/09 à 6h
Jeudi 17/09 à 21h au vendredi 18/09 à 6h
Samedi 19/09 à 22h au dimanche 20/09 à 18h
Octobre 2026 Mercredi 21/10 à 21h au jeudi 22/10 à 6h
Jeudi 22/10 à 21h au vendredi 23/10 à 6h
Samedi 24/10 à 22h au dimanche 25/10 à 18h
Novembre 2026 Mercredi 18/11 à 21h au jeudi 19/11 à 6h
Jeudi 19/11 à 21h au vendredi 20/11 à 6h
Samedi 21/11 à 22h au dimanche 22/11 à 18h
Décembre 2026 Mercredi 16/12 à 21h au jeudi 17/12 à 6h
Jeudi 17/12 à 21h au vendredi 18/12 à 6h

Cette programmation est susceptible de modifications liées au programme de travaux et aux intempéries.

