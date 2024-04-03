Programmation 2024 des fermetures du pont d’Aquitaine
|Avril 2024
|Mercredi 17/04 à 21h au jeudi 18/04 à 6h
|Jeudi 18/04 à 21h au vendredi 19/04 à 6h
|Samedi 20/04 à 22h au dimanche 21/04 à 18h
|Mai 2024
|Mercredi 29/05 à 21h au jeudi 30/05 à 6h
|Jeudi 30/05 à 21h au vendredi 31/05 à 6h
|Juin 2024
|Samedi 01/06 à 22h au dimanche 02/06 à 18h
|Mercredi 26/06 à 21h au jeudi 27/06 à 6h
|Jeudi 27/06 à 21h au vendredi 28/06 à 6h
|Samedi 29/06 à 22h au dimanche 30/06 à 18h
|Juillet 2024
|Mardi 02/07 à 21h au mercredi 03/07 à 6h
|Mercredi 03/07 à 21h au jeudi 03/07 à 6h
|Septembre 2024
|Samedi 14/09 à 22h au dimanche 15/09 à 18h
|Mercredi 18/09 à 21h au jeudi 19/09 à 6h
|Jeudi 19/09 à 21h au vendredi 20/09 à 6h
|Samedi 21/09 à 22h au dimanche 22/09 à 18h
|Octobre 2024
|Mercredi 09/10 à 21h au jeudi 10/10 à 6h
|Jeudi 10/10 à 21h au vendredi 11/10 à 6h
|Samedi 12/10 à 22h au dimanche 12/10 à 18h
|Novembre 2024
|Mercredi 13/11 à 21h au jeudi 14/11 à 6h
|Jeudi 14/11 à 21h au vendredi 15/11 à 6h
|Samedi 16/11 à 22h au dimanche 17/11 à 18h
|Décembre 2024
|Mercredi 11/12 à 21h au jeudi 12/12 à 6h
|Jeudi 12/12 à 21h au vendredi 13/12 à 6h
|Samedi 14/12 à 22h au dimanche 15/12 à 18h
Cette programmation est susceptible de modifications liées au programme de travaux et aux intempéries.
