Programmation 2024 des fermetures du pont d’Aquitaine

Avril 2024 Mercredi 17/04 à 21h au jeudi 18/04 à 6h
Jeudi 18/04 à 21h au vendredi 19/04 à 6h
Samedi 20/04 à 22h au dimanche 21/04 à 18h
Mai 2024 Mercredi 29/05 à 21h au jeudi 30/05 à 6h
Jeudi 30/05 à 21h au vendredi 31/05 à 6h
Juin 2024 Samedi 01/06 à 22h au dimanche 02/06 à 18h
Mercredi 26/06 à 21h au jeudi 27/06 à 6h
Jeudi 27/06 à 21h au vendredi 28/06 à 6h
Samedi 29/06 à 22h au dimanche 30/06 à 18h
Juillet 2024 Mardi 02/07 à 21h au mercredi 03/07 à 6h
Mercredi 03/07 à 21h au jeudi 03/07 à 6h
Septembre 2024 Samedi 14/09 à 22h au dimanche 15/09 à 18h
Mercredi 18/09 à 21h au jeudi 19/09 à 6h
Jeudi 19/09 à 21h au vendredi 20/09 à 6h
Samedi 21/09 à 22h au dimanche 22/09 à 18h
Octobre 2024 Mercredi 09/10 à 21h au jeudi 10/10 à 6h
Jeudi 10/10 à 21h au vendredi 11/10 à 6h
Samedi 12/10 à 22h au dimanche 12/10 à 18h
Novembre 2024 Mercredi 13/11 à 21h au jeudi 14/11 à 6h
Jeudi 14/11 à 21h au vendredi 15/11 à 6h
Samedi 16/11 à 22h au dimanche 17/11 à 18h
Décembre 2024 Mercredi 11/12 à 21h au jeudi 12/12 à 6h
Jeudi 12/12 à 21h au vendredi 13/12 à 6h
Samedi 14/12 à 22h au dimanche 15/12 à 18h

Cette programmation est susceptible de modifications liées au programme de travaux et aux intempéries.

